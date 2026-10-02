Spanish public-procurement software company Sondeva has launched Sondeva Renewables, a search platform that aggregates renewable energy project applications published in Spain's Official State Gazette (BOE) and 14 regional official gazettes. The platform allows users to search projects by technology, administrative stage, autonomous community, installed capacity, hybridization, location and other criteria. Each project entry retains a link to the original official publication. As of Oct. 1, 2026, Sondeva Renewables had identified 3,871 active projects published since March 27, 2025, as well as ...

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