The Manfredi Agricultural Experiment Station of Argentina's National Institute of Agricultural Technology (INTA), in Córdoba province, is researching how to size off-grid, solar-powered subsurface drip irrigation systems for field crops. The experimental system combines a 10 kW Lorentz solar pump, with a flow rate of 24 m³/h, and an 18 kW PV array. It was initially used to irrigate 6 hectares before researchers doubled the irrigated area to 12 hectares using the same infrastructure. Ignacio Severina, a researcher at INTA Manfredi, said one of the main findings is a benchmark flow rate of 2 m³/h ...

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