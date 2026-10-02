A 5.5 GW solar and desertification-control program in Alxa League, Inner Mongolia, has received implementation approval from regional energy and forestry authorities. Subsidiaries of CGN, Huaneng's Northern United Power, PowerChina and China Huadian will develop the projects, which combine 5.5 GW of solar capacity with the restoration of 220,000 mu (about 14,667 hectares) of desertified land in the Ulan Buh and Tengger deserts. Construction and land restoration are scheduled for completion by the end of 2027. Local authorities held a project coordination meeting on Sept. 30 to advance implementation. ...

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