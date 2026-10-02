Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2026) - Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV: APX) (OTCID: SLMLF) ("Apex" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an option agreement effective October 1, 2026 (the "Option Agreement") with ReOsiris Inc. ("ReOsiris"), an arm's-length party, pursuant to which ReOsiris has been granted the exclusive option (the "Option") to acquire Apex's 100% interest in the Wau mineral claim located in British Columbia (the "Property").

The Property consists of mineral tenure No. 1136563 and includes all minerals located on the claim in whatever form, including tailings and waste rock.

Under the terms of the Option Agreement, ReOsiris will:

pay Apex a non-refundable upfront cash payment of $20,000 as consideration for the grant of the Option; and

pay Apex an additional $250,000 in cash upon exercising the Option. ReOsiris has a period of 12 months to determine whether to exercise the option.

The upfront payment will not be credited against the $250,000 exercise price.

All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars.

About Apex Resources Inc.

Apex is a Vancouver-based exploration company with a suite of precious and critical mineral projects and historic mines located in the United States and Canada.

The Jersey-Emerald Property encompasses the historic Jersey Lead-Zinc Mine-British Columbia's second-largest historic zinc mine-and the historic Emerald Tungsten Mine-Canada's second-largest historic tungsten mine-both located in southern British Columbia. The Lithium Creek Project is Apex's flagship project, with placer claims covering hundreds of square miles within the Fernley, Humboldt and Carson Sinks in Nevada, an area that includes widespread naturally flowing lithium-bearing groundwater.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Apex Resources Inc.

Ron Lang

President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

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