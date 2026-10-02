Western Europe recorded its strongest summer solar resource since at least 2007 during June to August 2026, according to analysis using the Solcast API. Across Europe, global horizontal irradiance (GHI) averaged 3.4% above the 2007-2025 average, with 81% of the area recording above-average irradiance. The repeated formation of heat domes over the season meant multiple long periods of clear skies and hot weather as cloud formation was suppressed. The strongest irradiance gains were concentrated over England and Wales. Above-average conditions extended across much of western and central Europe, ...

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