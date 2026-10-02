UK heating equipment manufacturer Baxi has launched the Auriga HP+ and Auriga HP+ ES, two new ranges of "high-output" air-to-water heat pumps for commercial applications. Both product families are reversible and are available with a range of factory-fitted options, allowing the equipment to be configured for different building and system requirements. Baxi is targeting applications including schools, healthcare facilities, offices, hotels and energy centers. The new units use propane (R290) as the refrigerant and are designed to provide space heating, cooling and domestic hot water. The systems ...

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