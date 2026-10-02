Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 02-Oct-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 02/10/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: INTER-AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK Floating Rate Notes due 02/10/2036; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD1,000 each and integral multiples thereof) debt-like US458182EXXX -- securities Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 04/10/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral Debt and multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including debt-like XS3441465XXX -- GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Debt and Series 3618 due 04/10/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes debt-like XS3378954XXX -- to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Debt and Series 3619 due 04/10/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes debt-like XS3378954XXX -- to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Debt and Series 3620 due 04/10/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes debt-like XS3378954XXX -- to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Debt and Series 3617 due 04/10/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes debt-like XS3378954XXX -- to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Issuer Name: Santander UK PLC Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 04/10/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each Debt and and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3447544XXX -- including GBP1,999) securities Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 04/10/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each Debt and and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3447544XXX -- including GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 02/10/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives XS3440257XXX -- Issuer Name: QNB Finance Ltd Floating Rate Notes due 28/09/2028; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each per bond and integral debt-like XS3519688XXX -- multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 445200 EQS News ID: 2409162 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)