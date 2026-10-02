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Dow Jones News
02.10.2026 09:33 Uhr
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Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
02-Oct-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
02/10/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
              Security Description                      Listing    ISIN 
                                             Category 
 
 
Issuer Name: INTER-AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK 

             Floating Rate Notes due 02/10/2036; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 
                          denominations of USD1,000 each and integral multiples thereof) debt-like   US458182EXXX   --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 
 
  
           Preference Share Linked Notes due 04/10/2032; fully paid; 
             (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral  Debt and 
                          multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including   debt-like   XS3441465XXX   --  
             GBP1,999)                            securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 

             Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares  Debt and 
                          Series 3618 due 04/10/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes  debt-like   XS3378954XXX   --  
             to bearer of GBP1 each)                     securities 

             Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares  Debt and 
                          Series 3619 due 04/10/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes  debt-like   XS3378954XXX   --  
             to bearer of GBP1 each)                     securities 

             Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares  Debt and 
                          Series 3620 due 04/10/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes  debt-like   XS3378954XXX   --  
             to bearer of GBP1 each)                     securities 

             Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares  Debt and 
                          Series 3617 due 04/10/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes  debt-like   XS3378954XXX   --  
             to bearer of GBP1 each)                     securities 

Issuer Name: Santander UK PLC 
 
  
           Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 04/10/2032; 
             fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each  Debt and 
                          and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and  debt-like   XS3447544XXX   --  
             including GBP1,999)                       securities 

           Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 04/10/2032; 
             fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each  Debt and 
                          and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and  debt-like   XS3447544XXX   --  
             including GBP1,999)                       securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 

             Securities due 02/10/2031; fully paid; (Represented by     Securitised 
                          securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each)              derivatives  XS3440257XXX   --  

Issuer Name: QNB Finance Ltd 

             Floating Rate Notes due 28/09/2028; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 
                          denominations of USD200,000 each per bond and integral     debt-like   XS3519688XXX   --  
             multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof)            securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 445200 
EQS News ID:  2409162 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2409162&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.