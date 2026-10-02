DJ A2D Funding II plc - Removal

Financial Conduct Authority (-) A2D Funding II plc - Removal 02-Oct-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 02/10/2026, 08:00 REMOVAL A2D Funding II plc The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") removes the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 02/10/2026, 08:00: Security Description Listing Category ISIN 4.50% Guaranteed Bonds due 30/09/2026; fully paid; (Represented Bonds to Debt and debt-like XS1103286XXX -- bearer of GBP100 each) securities

This notice has been issued by Market Oversight - 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 445203 EQS News ID: 2409170 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)