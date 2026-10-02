Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Welche Fritteuse fällt nächsten Monat aus? Dieses Unternehmen baut die Antwort.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
02.10.2026 09:33 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Municipality Finance issues a EUR 100 million tap under its MTN programme

DJ Municipality Finance issues a EUR 100 million tap under its MTN programme 

Kuntarahoitus Oyj (KUNTA) 
Municipality Finance issues a EUR 100 million tap under its MTN programme 
02-Oct-2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2.10.2026 10:00:09 EEST | Kuntarahoitus Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange 
 
Municipality Finance Plc 
Stock exchange release 
2 October 2026 at 10:00 am (EEST) 
 
Municipality Finance issues a EUR 100 million tap under its MTN programme 
 
On 5 October 2026 Municipality Finance Plc issues a new tranche in an amount of EUR 100 million to an existing 
benchmark issued on 24 February 2026. With the new tranche, the aggregate nominal amount of the benchmark is EUR 1.1 
billion. The maturity date of the benchmark is 14 June 2033. The benchmark bears interest at a fixed rate of 2.75 % per 
annum. 
 
The new tranche is issued under MuniFin's EUR 55 billion programme for the issuance of debt instruments. The offering 
circular, the supplemental offering circular and final terms of the notes are available in English on the company's 
website at https://www.kuntarahoitus.fi/en/for-investors. 
 
MuniFin has applied for the new tranche to be admitted to trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange maintained by Nasdaq 
Helsinki. The public trading is expected to commence on 5 October 2026. The existing notes in the series are admitted 
to trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. 
 
DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank, Frankfurt am Main acts as the Dealer for the issue of the new tranche. 
 
MUNICIPALITY FINANCE PLC 

Further information:  
 
Joakim Holmström 
 
Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and Sustainability 
 
tel. +358 50 444 3638 
 
MuniFin (Municipality Finance Plc) is one of Finland's largest credit institutions. The owners of the company include 
Finnish municipalities, the public sector pension fund Keva and the State of Finland. 
 
The Group's balance sheet is over EUR 57 billion. 
 
MuniFin builds a better and more sustainable future with its customers. Our customers include municipalities, joint 
municipal authorities, wellbeing services counties, joint county authorities, corporate entities under the control of 
the above-mentioned organisations, and affordable social housing. Lending is used for environmentally and socially 
responsible investment targets such as public transportation, sustainable buildings, hospitals and healthcare centres, 
schools and day care centres, and homes for people with special needs. 
 
MuniFin's customers are domestic but the company operates in a completely global business environment. The company is 
an active Finnish bond issuer in international capital markets and the first Finnish green and social bond issuer. The 
funding is exclusively guaranteed by the Municipal Guarantee Board. 
 
Read more: https://www.kuntarahoitus.fi/en/ 

Important Information 
 
The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or 
indirectly, in or into any such country or jurisdiction or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, 
publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or 
the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, any securities or other financial instruments in 
any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from 
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.  
 
This communication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The notes have not been 
and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the 
applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, 
within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable 
exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. 
 
Attachments 
 . Download announcement as PDF.pdf 
News Source: Kuntarahoitus Oyj 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     XS2914674XXX 
Category Code: IOD 
TIDM:     KUNTA 
LEI Code:   529900HEKOENJHPNN480 
Sequence No.: 445210 
EQS News ID:  2409306 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2409306&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.