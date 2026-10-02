DJ Municipality Finance issues a EUR 100 million tap under its MTN programme

Kuntarahoitus Oyj (KUNTA) Municipality Finance issues a EUR 100 million tap under its MTN programme 02-Oct-2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2.10.2026 10:00:09 EEST | Kuntarahoitus Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange Municipality Finance Plc Stock exchange release 2 October 2026 at 10:00 am (EEST) Municipality Finance issues a EUR 100 million tap under its MTN programme On 5 October 2026 Municipality Finance Plc issues a new tranche in an amount of EUR 100 million to an existing benchmark issued on 24 February 2026. With the new tranche, the aggregate nominal amount of the benchmark is EUR 1.1 billion. The maturity date of the benchmark is 14 June 2033. The benchmark bears interest at a fixed rate of 2.75 % per annum. The new tranche is issued under MuniFin's EUR 55 billion programme for the issuance of debt instruments. The offering circular, the supplemental offering circular and final terms of the notes are available in English on the company's website at https://www.kuntarahoitus.fi/en/for-investors. MuniFin has applied for the new tranche to be admitted to trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki. The public trading is expected to commence on 5 October 2026. The existing notes in the series are admitted to trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank, Frankfurt am Main acts as the Dealer for the issue of the new tranche. MUNICIPALITY FINANCE PLC Further information: Joakim Holmström Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and Sustainability tel. +358 50 444 3638 MuniFin (Municipality Finance Plc) is one of Finland's largest credit institutions. The owners of the company include Finnish municipalities, the public sector pension fund Keva and the State of Finland. The Group's balance sheet is over EUR 57 billion. MuniFin builds a better and more sustainable future with its customers. Our customers include municipalities, joint municipal authorities, wellbeing services counties, joint county authorities, corporate entities under the control of the above-mentioned organisations, and affordable social housing. Lending is used for environmentally and socially responsible investment targets such as public transportation, sustainable buildings, hospitals and healthcare centres, schools and day care centres, and homes for people with special needs. MuniFin's customers are domestic but the company operates in a completely global business environment. The company is an active Finnish bond issuer in international capital markets and the first Finnish green and social bond issuer. The funding is exclusively guaranteed by the Municipal Guarantee Board. Read more: https://www.kuntarahoitus.fi/en/ Important Information The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into any such country or jurisdiction or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, any securities or other financial instruments in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This communication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Attachments . Download announcement as PDF.pdf News Source: Kuntarahoitus Oyj =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: XS2914674XXX Category Code: IOD TIDM: KUNTA LEI Code: 529900HEKOENJHPNN480 Sequence No.: 445210 EQS News ID: 2409306 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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October 02, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)