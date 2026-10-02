The Global Polysilicon Marker (GPM), the benchmark for polysilicon produced outside China, was unchanged from the previous week at $19.312/kg, or $0.041/W, according to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on Sept. 29. Market participants in the global polysilicon market continue to respond to policy, demand and financial pressures based on their individual circumstances. One trade participant said fulfilling monthly delivery obligations under existing long-term contracts could become increasingly difficult after November, with legal action being considered to enforce contractual commitments. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...