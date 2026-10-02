If you look back at any of the great industrial revolutions, diversity has played a major role. It's clear to me that any major technological or economic transformation at the scale we now need will require a multi-dimensional group of people. Historically, necessity forced businesses to look beyond their traditional male talent pool. During the technological revolution of the Second World War, the capability was already there but just lay undiscovered. Women became engineers, technicians, codebreakers and scientists. New industries can open doors, but they can also create old inequalities unless ...

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