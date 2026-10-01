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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2026 18:00 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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TapTravel Nordic AB (publ): Taptravel Nordic AB (publ) announces ongoing liquidity problems and that the company has taken on new debt in breach of the bond terms

As announced in the press releases dated 10 July 2026, and 13 August 2026, Taptravel Nordic AB (publ) ("Taptravel" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") previously raised debt in the form of interest-free advances totaling SEK 18,000,000 from one of the Company's major shareholders in order to cover part of the most acute liquidity shortfall.

Background and current liquidity shortfall

As announced in the press releases dated 10 July 2026, and 13 August 2026, Taptravel Nordic AB (publ) ("Taptravel" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") previously raised debt in the form of interest-free advances totaling SEK 18,000,000 from one of the Company's major shareholders in order to cover part of the most acute liquidity shortfall.

The Group has continued to experience liquidity problems since then, while the Company is engaged in constructive dialogues with certain of its major shareholders and bondholders to find a long-term solution for the Group's bond financing and capital structure (as announced in press releases on 13 August 2026 and 28 September 2026).

New advance
The same shareholder who previously provided the Company with the aforementioned advance has now provided an additional advance of SEK 10,000,000 (which, together with the previously provided advance, totals SEK 28,000,000) to cover part of the most urgent liquidity shortfall. The advance agreed upon today is in breach of the bond terms but has been necessary to finance certain critical payments (including overdue claims) and to enable the Company to continue operating on a solvent basis. The advance is free of interest and fees.

The intention is that the advances (the new advance and the previously granted advances) will be offset in full against shares in a potential future share issuance (as referred to in the press release dated 28 September 2026). Unless the new advance is offset through such a share issuance, it will become due for cash payment no later than 30 November 2026.

For further information, please contact:
Johan Nyrén, CEO
Phone: +46 73-682 15 63
Email: johan.nyren@bigtravel.se

This information is information that Taptravel Nordic AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18.00 CEST on October 1st 2026.

This information is information that TapTravel Nordic AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-01 18:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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