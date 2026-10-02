DJ Amundi MSCI India Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI India Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc (INRL) Amundi MSCI India Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Oct-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI India Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 27.1073 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6098848 CODE: INRL ISIN: FR0010375XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010375XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRL LEI Code: 969500WYP3K47TLLD445 Sequence No.: 445241 EQS News ID: 2409376 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)