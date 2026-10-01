Wetteri Oyj: Inside Information: Wetteri strengthens working capital with EUR 20 million vehicle financing facility to support deliveries from its increased order backlog

Wetteri Plc

Stock exchange release / Inside information

1 October 2026 at 10.40 p.m.

Inside Information: Wetteri strengthens working capital with EUR 20 million vehicle financing facility to support deliveries from its increased order backlog

Wetteri Plc has agreed on a new EUR 20 million vehicle financing facility with Hovi Partners Oy. The arrangement will significantly increase Wetteri's available financing capacity and support deliveries to customers from the increased order backlog of new vehicles.

The arrangement complements the company's existing financing arrangements and does not replace them. Hovi Partners Oy is a Finnish financing company specialising in corporate financing. The drawdown of the financing remains subject to the finalisation and agreement of certain specific terms supplementing the financing agreement.

Wetteri's order backlog for new vehicles amounted to EUR 70.3 million on 30 June 2026, representing an increase of 87 per cent compared to the previous year (EUR 37.6 million). A significant share of deliveries of new models represented by Wetteri is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026. Deliveries of new vehicles tie up working capital between the order and delivery stages, and the new financing facility ensures the smooth execution of deliveries as volumes increase.

"Our order backlog has nearly doubled over the past year, and we expect to convert the majority of it into deliveries during the remainder of the year. The financing facility agreed with Hovi Partners provides us with additional flexibility to execute these deliveries and enables us to fully benefit from the recovery of the automotive market," says Aarne Simula, CEO of Wetteri.

"We are excited about the collaboration ahead. Wetteri's strong order backlog creates an excellent opportunity for the partnership and its further development", says Joona Riitahaara, CEO of Hovi Partners Oy.

According to the updated forecast published by the Finnish Central Organisation for Motor Trades and Repairs (AKL) on 16 September 2026, approximately 76,000 new passenger cars are expected to be first registered in Finland in 2026, compared to the previous forecast of 74,000 vehicles. For 2027, approximately 82,000 passenger cars and around 11,000 vans are forecast to be first registered. Wetteri believes that the gradual recovery of the market, its strong order backlog and demand for new models represented by the company will support its positive development during the remainder of 2026.

The arrangement has no impact on Wetteri's financial guidance for 2026, according to which net sales are expected to increase compared to the previous year and adjusted operating profit is expected to improve and return to profitability.

WETTERI PLC

Aarne Simula

CEO

Further information:

CEO Aarne Simula

tel. +358 40 068 9613

aarne.simula@wetteri.fi



CFO Maria Halttunen

tel. +358 50 325 4370

maria.halttunen@wetteri.fi

Wetteri Plc - A car dealership from the north, across Finland

Wetteri Plc is a full-service car dealership with more than 60 years of history in the Finnish car market. Its business consists of three segments: passenger cars, maintenance services and heavy equipment. The company has grown from a local car dealership in Oulu into a national operator with locations across Finland. Wetteri employs approximately 760 automotive professionals. Our goal is to deliver unrivalled car trade services and to be an excellent partner for our customers throughout the entire car driving cycle. We are a key player in the Finnish car market on the journey towards zero-emission driving. More information: www.sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/