DJ Amundi Stoxx Europe Defense UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Stoxx Europe Defense UCITS ETF Acc (DEFE) Amundi Stoxx Europe Defense UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Oct-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Stoxx Europe Defense UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 5.7213 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 93969108 CODE: DEFE ISIN: LU3038520XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3038520XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: DEFE LEI Code: 213800XM93P4CMDEM472 Sequence No.: 445277 EQS News ID: 2409448 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)