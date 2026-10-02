DJ Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (GISG) Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Oct-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 01-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.8573 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4323147 CODE: GISG ISIN: LU1910940XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1910940XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: GISG LEI Code: 549300ODFD1H906T6128 Sequence No.: 445294 EQS News ID: 2409482 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)