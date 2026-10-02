DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Acc (XCO2) Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Oct-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.8892 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 800052 CODE: XCO2 ISIN: LU1981859XXX =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1981859XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCO2 LEI Code: 549300AN4QVQ0SPP1Y68 Sequence No.: 445306 EQS News ID: 2409506 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)