DJ Amundi MSCI World Catholic Principles UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Catholic Principles UCITS ETF Acc (CATP) Amundi MSCI World Catholic Principles UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Oct-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Catholic Principles UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 47.2405 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2308275 CODE: CATP ISIN: LU2216829XXX =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2216829XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CATP LEI Code: 213800A41KUBULMPQB59 Sequence No.: 445308 EQS News ID: 2409510 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2409510&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)