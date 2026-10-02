Lantmännen Ekonomisk Förening: Historically strong four-month period

Lantmännen's operating income for the second four-month period of 2026, adjusted for items affecting comparability, increased to MSEK 1,483 (995), continuing the strong trend seen during the first four-month period. The improvement in earnings was primarily driven by the Energy and Agriculture Divisions, as well as cost-saving and restructuring measures. Operating income for the year to date, adjusted for items affecting comparability, increased to MSEK 2,035 (1,358).

As of February 1, 2026, the Swecon Division is no longer part of Lantmännen. The Swecon Division is classified as a discontinued operation in accordance with IFRS 5. The amounts and key figures presented refer to Lantmännen's continuing operations, excluding the Swecon Division.

"I am very pleased that Lantmännen delivered a historically strong result for the four-month period and for the first eight months of the year. The performance was driven primarily by the Energy and Agriculture Divisions, while cost-savings, together with initiatives and investments, contributed to increased efficiency and profitability and a stronger competitive position," says Magnus Kagevik, President and CEO of Lantmännen.

The figures below refer to operating income adjusted for items affecting comparability. The result for the corresponding period of the previous year is presented in parentheses.

The Agriculture Division's operating income amounted to MSEK 571 (391), mainly driven by the Swedish agricultural operations and the efficient handling of the record harvest in 2025, as well as higher volumes in the feed business. Earnings improved in Lantmännen Agriculture Finland and Lantmännen Machinery following cost saving and restructuring measures.

The Energy Division's operating income amounted to MSEK 275 (53), primarily driven by Lantmännen Biorefineries, which benefited from a higher ethanol price. Lantmännen Aspen continued to develop positively, delivering a strong result.

The Food Division's operating income was lower than in the previous year at MSEK 468 (519), mainly attributable to Lantmännen Unibake, which is facing a challenging market in Europe and a challenging cost environment. Lantmännen Cerealia reported higher earnings and Scan Sweden developed according to plan.

The Real Estate Division's operating income improved to MSEK 161 (120).

"Uncertainty in the external environment and a changing climate are affecting agriculture in Europe. At the same time, there are significant opportunities to increase production in Swedish agriculture and food processing. Continued and closer cooperation between policymakers and the business community is needed to capitalize on these opportunities and strengthen Swedish food production and preparedness. With clear targets for increased production and competitive conditions, we can create a stronger foundation for profitable farming and a more resilient food supply. Lantmännen continues to support this development by making major investments throughout the value chain - from grain infrastructure to increased food production," says Magnus Kagevik.

Please find the interim report attached, or at https://www.lantmannen.com/financial-information/.



For more information, please contact:

Lantmännen Press Office

Phone: +46 10 556 88 00

Email: press@lantmannen.com



This information is information that Lantmännen ek för is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted by the contact above for publication at 08:00 CEST on October 2, 2026

About Lantmännen

About Lantmännen: Lantmännen is an agricultural cooperative and Northern Europe's leader in agriculture, bioenergy and food products. Owned by 17,000 Swedish farmers, Lantmännen has more than 10,000 employees, operations in over 20 countries and an annual turnover of SEK 60 billion. With grain at the heart of the operations, Lantmännen refines arable land resources to make farming thrive. Some of Lantmännen's best-known food brands are AXA, Kungsörnen, Scan, GoGreen, FINN CRISP, Schulstad and Vaasan. The company is founded on the knowledge and values acquired through generations of farmers. By engaging in research, development and operations throughout the value chain, Lantmännen takes responsibility from field to fork.

For more information: www.lantmannen.com