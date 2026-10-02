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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.10.2026 08:30 Uhr
61 Leser
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Nosa Plugs AB: NOSA signs agreement with Galls and launches NOSA Odor Control in the U.S.

Nosa Plugs AB (publ) ("NOSA" or the "Company") has entered into a distribution agreement with U.S.-based Galls, LLC, for the sale of NOSA Odor Control in the United States. The agreement has been entered into through NOSA's U.S. subsidiary, NoseOption Inc. Galls will place an initial order in connection with the signing of the agreement.

Galls is a U.S. distributor of equipment and workwear for professionals in sectors including law enforcement, fire and rescue services, emergency medical services, security and corrections. The company has been operating for more than 50 years, and over one million customers use its products on an ongoing basis.

Through this partnership, NOSA gains access to Galls' established sales channels and customer base in the U.S. market for public safety and first responders.

"Galls has a strong presence among professionals for whom exposure to unpleasant odours can be part of everyday working life. The partnership gives us an established channel through which to further expand our presence in the U.S. market and represents an important step in our growth journey," says Adrian Liljefors, CEO of Nosa Plugs AB.

An initial order is expected to be placed in connection with the signing of the agreement and will be delivered through NOSA's U.S. subsidiary, NoseOption Inc.

For further information:

Adrian Liljefors, CEO Nosa Plugs AB (publ)
E-mail: ir@nosaplugs.com

About NOSA:

NOSA Plugs AB (publ) is a Swedish medical technology company that has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 16 March 2023, under the ticker "NOSA". FNCA Sweden AB acts as the company's Certified Adviser.

The publication is a translation of the original Swedish text. In the event of inconsistency or discrepancy between the Swedish version and this publication, the Swedish language version shall prevail.

NOSA's press releases are available at:
https://nosaplugs.com/sv/investerare/

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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