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AC

WKN: A3DLE9 | ISIN: SE0017486889 | Ticker-Symbol: ACO4
Tradegate
02.10.26 | 10:45
18,645 Euro
+2,28 % +0,415
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Schweden 30
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ATLAS COPCO AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATLAS COPCO AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,67018,68510:52
18,67518,68010:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.10.2026 08:30 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atlas Copco AB: Chinese heating and cooling equipment manufacturer has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, October 2, 2026: It has previously been communicated that Euroklimat Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration Co., Ltd ("Guangdong Euroklimat"), a Chinese manufacturer of industrial heating and cooling solutions, was to become part of Atlas Copco Group. The acquisition has now been finalized.

Guangdong Euroklimat provides heating and cooling solutions, particularly focusing on a wide range of industrial applications, including process cooling and energy conversion. Founded in 2009, the Chinese group of companies is located in Guangdong Province and in Tianjin with factory and assembly plants. Guangdong Euroklimat also has sales offices in Southeast Asia.

The purchase price is not disclosed. In 2025, the company had revenues of 1 281 million RMB
(1.8 BSEK*) and approximately 1 000 employees.

The company has become part of the Oil-free Air division within the Compressor Technique Business Area.

*Average conversion rate in 2025

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Head of Group Media and External Relations
+46 72 855 93 29
media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 76 899 9597
ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group:

Atlas Copco Group enables technology that transforms the future. We innovate to develop products, services and solutions that are key to our customers' success. Our four business areas offer compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, industrial power tools and assembly and machine vision solutions.
In 2025, the Group had revenues of BSEK 168, and at year end about 56 000 employees. www.atlascopcogroup.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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