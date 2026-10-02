Studsvik AB: Mats Ladeborn appointed acting Chairman of Studsvik as Jan Bardell steps down

Studsvik AB (publ) today announces that Mats Ladeborn will succeed Jan Bardell as Chairman of the Board on 12 October 2026. The Board has appointed him acting Chairman until the 2027 Annual General Meeting in line with the proposal of the Nomination Committee, which had identified Mats Ladeborn as its candidate for the chairmanship and will propose his election there. Jan Bardell, a member of the Board since 2022 and Chairman since 2023, has chosen to hand over now rather than at the Annual General Meeting, so that his successor leads the Board through the company's next stage of growth. He remains Chairman until 12 October 2026 and leaves the Board on that date. He will remain available to the company in an advisory capacity until the end of 2026.

Mats Ladeborn joined the Board in August 2026. He has more than four decades of senior experience in the nuclear industry, including as Enterprise Chief of Nuclear Operations at the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC), responsible for overseeing the four-unit Barakah nuclear power plant, and as Vice President of Fleet Development at Vattenfall. He is independent of the company, its management and its major shareholders.

Daniel S. Aegerter, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, said: "Jan has served Studsvik with dedication through a period of major change in its ownership, Board, leadership and business, positioning the company for the renewed investment now flowing into the nuclear industry. He has always put the company first, and his steady hand and sound judgement have been a great asset. On behalf of the Nomination Committee and the shareholders it represents, I thank him warmly. Mats brings four decades in nuclear operations and is well suited to lead the Board in Studsvik's next phase of growth."

Jan Bardell, Chairman of the Board, said: "I hand over to Mats with great confidence in Studsvik and the opportunities ahead, and wish him and the Studsvik team every success."

Mats Ladeborn said: "On behalf of the Board, I thank Jan for his valuable contribution to Studsvik as Chairman. I am honoured by the confidence placed in me and look forward to leading the Board's work and to working closely with the management team."

For more information, please contact:

Jan Bardell, Chairman of the Board, Studsvik AB (publ), jan.bardell@studsvik.com

Media enquiries: media.relations@studsvik.com, +46 155 22 10 00

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About Studsvik

Studsvik is an independent nuclear technology company active across the full nuclear lifecycle, from new build development to existing fleet services, operations support and decommissioning. It is a leading supplier of vendor-independent reactor analysis software, and its hot cell laboratories in Nyköping test fuel and materials for fission and fusion applications worldwide. Studsvik also provides radiation protection services and technology for treating radioactive waste, and handles and packages radioisotopes for healthcare and industry. ReFirm is Studsvik's platform for new nuclear development in Sweden. Founded in 1947 as the centre of Sweden's national nuclear programme, Studsvik today serves operators, fuel vendors, technology developers and regulators in more than 20 countries, has approximately 540 employees in six countries, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (SVIK).

www.studsvik.com