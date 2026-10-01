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VE

WKN: A4159Z | ISIN: CA92905D2032 | Ticker-Symbol: AA3I
Tradegate
02.10.26 | 10:54
0,360 Euro
+1,69 % +0,006
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VORTEX ENERGY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VORTEX ENERGY CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3390,36411:01
0,3400,36310:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2026 23:06 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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VORTEX ENERGY CORP: Vortex Energy Completes Acquisition of the Meadows Project in Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Energy Corp. (CSE: VRTX) (OTC: VTECF) (FSE: AA3) ("Vortex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated September 17, 2026, it has completed the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of the Purchased Assets (as defined below) comprising the Meadows Project located in west-central Saskatchewan near the Alberta border (the "Meadows Project").

The Meadows Project is represented by Saskatchewan Subsurface Mineral Permit SMP273 (the "Permit"). Pursuant to the asset purchase agreement dated September 17, 2026 between the Company and Global Strategic Minerals Corp. (the "Vendor"), the Company acquired 100% of the Vendor's interest in the Permit, all transferable technical information relating to the Meadows Project and all transferable governmental authorizations relating to the Permit (collectively, the "Purchased Assets"). For information regarding the Acquisition, please see the Company's news release dated September 17, 2026.

About Vortex Energy Corp.

Vortex Energy Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The Company is currently advancing its Robinson River Salt Project comprised of a total of 942 claims covering 23,500 hectares located approximately 35 linear kms south of the town of Stephenville in the Province of Newfoundland & Labrador. The Robinson River Salt Project is prospective for both salt and hydrogen salt cavern storage. The Company is also currently advancing its Fire Eye Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin, a region renowned for its uranium deposits.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Paul Sparkes
Chief Executive Officer, Director
+1 (778) 819-0164
info@vortexenergycorp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and is often, but not always, identified by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "believe", "may", "will", "could" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions considered reasonable by management as of the date of this press release.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks inherent in mineral property acquisitions and the Company's business.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise it, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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