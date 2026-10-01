Brady Corporation Announces Sale of its French First-Aid Company

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) ("Brady") announced today that it sold its Securimed SAS ("Securimed") business for approximately EUR 53 million (approximately USD 59 million) to Safe Life International ("Safe Life").

Securimed is a supplier and distributor of customized first-aid kits, supplies, and related healthcare products including personal protection, diagnosis materials and products for emergency response. Customers include administrative and corporate health and safety departments predominantly located in France. Securimed was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Cappelle-la-Grande, France.

"Securimed is a well-known French supplier of healthcare and other safety-related products, which has delivered strong results since Brady's acquisition in 2010. This transaction places Securimed with high-quality ownership in Safe Life, while allowing Brady to continue to focus on its offering of specialty identification and intelligent productivity solutions and driving long-term value for our shareholders," said Brady's President and Chief Executive Officer, Vineet Nargolwala.

Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) is a global industrial technology company and a leading provider of identification, safety, and productivity solutions that help organizations of all sizes to identify, connect, protect, track, and optimize what matters most. By combining trusted identification technologies with advanced data capture, enterprise mobility, software and workflow solutions, Brady's comprehensive offerings enable its customers to improve safety, productivity, accuracy, and operational performance across their most critical functions and in the world's most demanding environments. For more than 110 years, Brady has established trust and demonstrated its commitment to innovation, serving customers across manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, electronics, telecommunications, aerospace, construction, and other key industries, to make their work safer, smarter, and more connected. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Brady employs approximately 9,300 people worldwide. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. Learn more at www.bradycorp.com.

In this release, statements that are not reported financial results or other historic information are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, statements about the success of the acquisition, including anticipated benefits and synergies of the transaction, future opportunities for the combined company, and any other statements regarding the establishment of a new reporting segment for the IPS business, the combined company's future operations and future financial position, anticipated economic activity, business strategies, targets, future earnings, anticipated growth, market opportunities, debt levels and cash flows, competition and other expectations and estimates for future periods including plans and objectives of management for future operations.

The use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," "project," "plan" or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain and are subject to risks, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For the Company, uncertainties arise from: the ability of the Company and the IPS business to retain customers and retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with their suppliers and customers and on their operating results and businesses generally; potential difficulties integrating the IPS business, or the costs of integrating the IPS business exceeding original estimates; failure of the Company to achieve the anticipated benefits and synergies of the transaction identified in this release on the timeline indicated or at all; the establishment of a new reporting segment for the IPS business; increased cost of materials, labor, material shortages and supply chain disruptions, including as a result of tariffs or other impacts of the global trade environment; decreased demand for the Company's products; the Company's ability to compete effectively or to successfully execute our strategy; the Company's ability to develop technologically advanced products that meet customer demands; the Company's ability to identify, integrate and grow acquired companies, and to manage contingent liabilities from divested businesses; difficulties in protecting the Company's websites, networks, and systems against security breaches; extensive regulations by U.S. and non-U.S. governmental and self-regulatory entities; risks associated with the loss of key employees; litigation, including product liability claims; global climate change and environmental regulations; foreign currency fluctuations; our indebtedness, financial condition and fulfillment of obligations thereunder; the ability to service our indebtedness; changes in tax legislation and tax rates; potential write-offs of goodwill and other intangible assets; differing interests of voting and non-voting shareholders and changes in the regulatory and business environment around dual-class voting structures; numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including major public health crises and government responses thereto and those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature contained from time to time in the Company's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, those factors listed in the "Risk Factors" section within Item 1A of Part I of the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2026.

These uncertainties may cause the Company's actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in its forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.