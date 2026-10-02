Hypercharge Networks Corp.: Hypercharge Completes Acquisition of REVS Charging LLC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC OTC: HCNWF: FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading EV charging operator, is pleased to announce, further to its news releases dated September 11 and September 28, 2026, that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of 100% of the equity interests of REVS Charging LLC ("REVS") (the "Transaction") following receipt of the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). In connection with the closing of the Transaction, the Company has issued REVS, 18,000,000 common shares (the "Closing Shares"), subject to a six-month voluntary lockup (the "Lockup").

All securities issued in connection with the foregoing, including the Closing Shares, are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws, and remain subject to the approval of the TSXV.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About REVS

Refuel Electric Vehicle Solutions (REVS) is a full-service electric vehicle (EV) charging company providing turnkey Level 2 charging solutions for multifamily, condominium, hospitality, and commercial properties across the United States. With deep expertise in commercial real estate and EV infrastructure, REVS helps property owners, managers, and developers plan, finance, install, operate, and manage charging stations, including opportunities for deployment with no upfront capital investment. Learn more: https://www.refuelevs.com/.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC; OTC: HCNWF; FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions, including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

On behalf of the Company,

Hypercharge Networks Corp.

David Bibby, President & CEO

Contact

Media & Investor Relations:

Kyle Kingsnorth, Head of Marketing

kyle.kingsnorth@hypercharge.com | +1 (888) 320-2633

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "could", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.