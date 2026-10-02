INVL Technology: NRD Cyber Security continued to grow during the first half of 2026

In the first half of 2026, revenue at NRD Cyber Security, a Lithuanian-owned cybersecurity consulting, services, and technology company, increased by 3.3 percent compared to the same period in 2025, reaching 6.2 million euros. Normalised EBITDA, which reflects operational efficiency, increased by 22 percent to 1.1 million euros compared to the first half of 2025. The company's growth is driven by an increasing number of customers for managed security services such as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Security Operations Centre (SOC). It is expected that the number of such customers will double by the end of this year compared to the end of 2025.

"The changes brought about by the NIS2 Directive, the maturing cybersecurity landscape, and the desire to become a reliable and reputable supplier will continue to drive the demand for managed security services. Additionally, the growing number of organisations looking to add security monitoring services to their portfolios creates new opportunities for Natrix, our own-developed platform, to enable the provision of such services with a predictable and controllable cost model", - says Vilius Benetis, Director of NRD Cyber Security.

In the first half of 2026, NRD Cyber Security started projects aimed at strengthening sectoral cyber resilience in both Lithuania's environmental and defence sectors and abroad, by launching a project for Moldova's energy sector. The use of own-developed products in the incident management units (CSIRT/SOC) of sector-specific regulators enables NRD Cyber Security to develop intellectual property for sector-specific value creation. The company is also working on regional cyber capacity building in the fields of information sharing and cybercrime prevention, with projects set to launch soon in West Africa in collaboration with ECOWAS and WACREN.

About NRD Cyber Security

NRD Cyber Security offers cybersecurity solutions, consulting, and other services. The company aims to create secure digital environments for countries, governments, and businesses, and undertakes a wide range of projects around the world. The company is managed by INVL Technology, a Nasdaq Vilnius-listed IT investment company.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Kazimieras Tonkunas

INVL Technology Managing Partner

E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt

