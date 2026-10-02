S&P Dow Jones Indices: Vylor Added to the S&P 500; Twilio Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, S&P SmallCap 600:

Vylor Inc. (NYSE: VYLR) was added to the S&P 500 on October 1 when S&P 500 constituent Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) spun off Vylor in a transaction completed on that date. Vylor replaces Corteva in the S&P 500. Corteva will replace Olin Corp (NYSE: OLN) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Olin will replace Qorvo, Inc (NASD: QRVO) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, October 6. S&P 500 constituent Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASD: SWKS) is acquiring Qorvo in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions. Vylor will have a Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) change to Consumer Staples effective on October 6. Post spin-off, Corteva will be more representative of the mid-cap market space.





S&P MidCap 400 constituent Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) will replace Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASD: WBD) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Formfactor Inc. (NASD: FORM) will replace Twilio in the S&P MidCap 400, and Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) will replace Formfactor in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, October 6. S&P 500 constituent Paramount Skydance Corp. (NASD: PSKY) is acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions. Post merger, Paramount Skydance will switch its primary listing to the NYSE.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Oct 1, 2026 S&P 500 Addition Vylor VYLR Consumer Staples Oct 6, 2026 S&P 500 Deletion Corteva CTVA Materials Oct 6, 2026 S&P 500 Addition Twilio TWLO Information Technology Oct 6, 2026 S&P 500 Deletion Warner Bros.

Discovery WBD Communication Services Oct 6, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Formfactor FORM Information Technology Oct 6, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Twilio TWLO Information Technology Oct 6, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Corteva CTVA Materials Oct 6, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Olin OLN Materials Oct 6, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Workiva WK Information Technology Oct 6, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Formfactor FORM Information Technology Oct 6, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Olin OLN Materials Oct 6, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Qorvo QRVO Information Technology

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