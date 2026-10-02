FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FFR), Which Has Proposed to Acquire FFAI's EAI Robotics Business, Highlights FFAI's EAI Robotics World 2.0 Showcase at IROS 2026, Four-Core Full-Stack AI Ecosystem and Industry Productivity Solutions

Multiple EAI robots showcased at IROS 2026 further highlight the Robotics Business's "One-Brain Multi-Form Multi-Capability" EAI Robot World 2.0, with All-New Futurist drawing most attention from attendees.

The Company engaged with various attendees including developers and ecosystem partners, along with leading universities and research institutions, with many expressing interest in future cooperation with the Robotics Business centered around the EAI Brain and Developer Platform and EAI Data Factory.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FFR) ("FFR" or the "Company") today highlighted the participation of the FF EAI Robotics business (the "Robotics Business") at IROS 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, held September 28-30, 2026. FFR has signed a non-binding term sheet to acquire the Robotics Business from Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) ("FFAI") at an estimated valuation of approximately $200 million.

IROS is one of the largest and most impactful robotics research conferences worldwide. Pittsburgh is widely recognized as "a leader in robotics research" and is a city at the forefront of robotics innovation, with a strong concentration of robotics companies, research institutions, universities and industry resources.

During the event, FF showcased multiple EAI robot products, introduced the "Built in USA" Acceleration Program, and engaged with guests and partners across the global robotics, artificial intelligence, research and industry application communities through product demonstrations, hands-on experiences and discussions. The All-New Futurist drew particular attention for its mobile operation, flexible task execution and potential applications across multiple scenarios.

For the EAI Brain and Developer Platform, developers actively discussed with the company regarding robot capability development, application scenarios, and ecosystem co-creation. At the same time, FF is actively recruiting in-house development partners.

Through the EAI Data Factory, FF also engaged with potential data partners to discuss real-world data collection, data collaboration, and the role of data in continuously improving EAI robot capabilities.

The company engaged with industry professionals regarding its four Industry Productivity Solutions, which span multiple industry applications. The Research Solution attracted interest from multiple leading research institutions and universities. Participants held in-depth discussions with FF regarding robotics research, education and teaching applications, and potential opportunities for deeper cooperation.

In addition to product and ecosystem engagement, FF advanced its talent recruitment efforts during IROS 2026, seeking professionals in robotics research and development, artificial intelligence, data, and industry solutions.

FF's participation in IROS 2026 represents an important step in advancing the EAI robotics business, expanding the Company's global industry ecosystem and accelerating implementation of its "Built in USA" strategy.

"Participating in IROS 2026 gave us the opportunity to engage directly in Pittsburgh, a city at the forefront of robotics innovation, with guests, developers, industry partners, universities and research institutions from across the field," said YT Jia, Founder and Global CEO of FF. "We will continue to recruit in-house development partners, build our talent base, accelerate implementation of our 'Built in USA' strategy and bring EAI robots into more real-world industry applications."

The Company announced earlier this week that FFAI and FFR (f/k/a AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc.) entered into a non-binding term sheet contemplating FFR's proposed acquisition of FFAI's robotics assets and businesses at an estimated market valuation of approximately $200 million, with the proposed transaction intended to advance the Robotics Business toward an independent public listing.

About FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc.

FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FFR) is a U.S.-based Embodied AI (EAI) robotics company that is in the process of acquiring the FF EAI Robotics business. Upon completion of the acquisition, the Company will focus on the research and development, manufacturing, commercialization, and deployment of intelligent robotic technologies, products, and industry solutions.

The Company is committed to building a "Four-Core Full-Stack" AI ecosystem covering the full lifecycle of robotics, consisting of EAI Brain & Developer Platform, EAI Devices, Industry Productivity Solutions, and EAI Data Factory. Guided by the technology and product philosophy of "One Brain, Multi-forms, Multi-capabilities," the Company aims to empower humanoid, biomimetic, and other robotic form factors through a unified EAI Brain, while continuously expanding their multi-task and multi-scenario capabilities. The ecosystem is designed to support the full robotics lifecycle, including R&D, deployment, data collection and training, operations, and commercial applications.

The FF EAI Robotics business has already achieved commercial deliveries of humanoid and biomimetic robotic products. Through its multi-form-factor robotic products, EAI technology platform, closed-loop data capabilities, and industry solutions, the business continues to advance the scaled adoption of robotics across real-world applications. The Company also operates RoboShare, a robot-sharing and services platform designed to connect robotic assets, service capabilities, customer demand, and ecosystem partners, further strengthening its robotics commercialization and service ecosystem.

For more information, visit: www.ff.com

For investor information, visit: https://investors.ff.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication, including any presentation, press release, investor materials or other document of which it forms a part (this "Communication"), contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws, regarding FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc. ("FFR," the "Company," "us," "our," or "we") and our industry. All statements, whether written or oral, other than statements of historical fact, including any financial projections and any statements regarding future events, our strategy, our transition to robotics operations, our plans for RoboShare, our digital asset disposition plans, the proposed acquisition of the FF EAI Robotics business, the projections referenced in this communication, our name and ticker change, any related financing, and the anticipated benefits and timing of the foregoing, our objectives, expectations, or anticipated actions or results, are forward-looking statements. You can often identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," "likely," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions; the absence of these words does not mean a statement is not forward-looking. These statements reflect our current expectations and projections about future events as of the date of this Communication and are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently uncertain. FFR can give no assurance that such forward-looking statements or financial projections will prove to be correct.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, including, but not limited to:

The proposed transaction. The term sheet is non-binding and may not result in definitive agreements; the proposed transaction may not be approved by our special committee of independent directors, our stockholders or applicable regulators, and may not be completed on the terms described or at all; the conditions to closing and the parties' ability to satisfy them; the timing of the transaction and the costs of pursuing it; the issuance of a substantial number of shares as consideration and the resulting dilution; the proposed special stock dividend and our ability to declare and pay it; the fact that the counterparty is our controlling stockholder and the conflicts of interest inherent in the transaction; our dependence on the counterparty for transition, supply and support following any closing; the scope and enforceability of the proposed non-competition and governance arrangements; the consequences of the transaction under Nasdaq listing rules, including the possibility that we must satisfy initial listing requirements in connection with a change of control or change in the nature of our business; our ability to integrate and operate the acquired business; and the risk that the acquired business performs differently than anticipated.

Projections. The projections referenced in this communication were prepared by FFAI management for the FF EAI Robotics business on a standalone basis and do not reflect our existing business, transaction-related expenses or the combined company. We have not independently verified them or adopted them as guidance. They were not prepared with a view toward public disclosure or toward compliance with the published guidelines of the Securities and Exchange Commission or the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants regarding prospective financial information, and no independent registered public accounting firm has examined, compiled or performed any procedures with respect to them, and none expresses an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect to them. The projections reflect estimates and assumptions that are inherently uncertain and subject to change, including through due diligence and the review of our special committee and its financial advisor. Actual results are likely to differ, and may differ materially.

Liquidity, capital and going concern. Our limited cash and liquidity position and our history of operating losses and negative operating cash flow; substantial doubt regarding our ability to continue as a going concern, as described in our periodic reports; our need to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms or at all, and the substantial dilution to existing stockholders that additional financing may cause, including any financing completed in connection with the proposed transaction, which may not be completed or may be on less favorable terms than anticipated; our ability to fund operations pending and following the disposition of our digital asset positions; and our ability to satisfy the continued listing requirements of The Nasdaq Stock Market, including stockholders' equity, minimum bid price and other applicable standards.

Our strategic transition and the disposition of digital assets. Risks associated with a fundamental shift in our business strategy and the redeployment of resources from a digital asset treasury strategy to robotics operations; our ability to execute the disposition of our digital asset positions in an orderly manner and on acceptable terms; the risk that amounts realized on disposition are materially less than carrying value as a result of price volatility, market depth, execution timing, custody or transfer constraints, or other limitations; tax, accounting and regulatory consequences of the dispositions; the continued volatility and regulatory uncertainty associated with digital assets and cryptocurrencies during the wind-down period; the concentration of a substantial portion of our assets in a single equity investment, including an investment in a related party, and the illiquidity, valuation uncertainty, holding-period and transfer restrictions associated with that investment; and risks arising from our relationships and agreements with related parties and significant stockholders.

Our robotics operations business. Our limited operating history in robotics operations and commercialization and the absence of a meaningful revenue history; the early stage of RoboShare and the risk that customer demand, repeat demand, pricing, utilization or unit economics do not develop as anticipated; our dependence on a small number of customers, on a single initial geographic market, and on individual events or engagements, and the risk that the loss of, or a change in the terms of, any such relationship has a disproportionate effect; our dependence on third-party robot owners, operators, suppliers, original equipment manufacturers and local partners, and on their willingness to make robots available on our platform; risks relating to the availability, cost, quality, maintenance, transport, insurance and technological obsolescence of robots and related equipment, and to supply chains, tariffs and trade measures affecting them; and our ability to expand into additional markets and to attract and retain participants on both sides of our marketplace.

Operations, safety and liability. Risks of property damage, personal injury or death arising from the operation of humanoid robots, quadrupeds and other autonomous or semi-autonomous machines in proximity to performers, employees, guests and the public, including at live events and in uncontrolled environments; product liability, premises liability, negligence and related claims and the adequacy, scope, availability and cost of our insurance coverage and of contractual indemnities from customers, owners and suppliers; the allocation of responsibility among us, robot owners, venues, event producers and customers; permitting, licensing, occupational safety and event-specific regulatory requirements; and the reputational consequences of any safety incident.

Technology, data and intellectual property. Systems, network, telecommunications or service disruptions, failures, defects or cyber-attacks; the performance, reliability and autonomy limitations of robotic systems and of the software, models and networks that support them; our collection, use, storage, transmission and protection of personal information, including images and any biometric or biometric-adjacent data captured in the course of robot deployments, and evolving privacy, biometric and artificial intelligence laws and regulations across the jurisdictions in which we operate or intend to operate; our ability to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce our intellectual property rights and to defend against third-party claims of infringement or misappropriation; and our reliance on third-party technology, platforms and licenses.

Legal, regulatory and general. The regulated industries and jurisdictions in which we operate; current or future laws or regulations and new interpretations of existing laws or regulations, including those applicable to digital assets, robotics, autonomous systems, consumer protection, advertising and endorsements; the risk that our marketplace arrangements, or the manner in which they are described, are characterized differently than we intend by regulators or courts; the failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; litigation, regulatory inquiries, investigations and enforcement actions, and their costs and outcomes; business, economic, market and capital-market conditions; competition in our industry; changes in market demand for, and the pricing of, our products and services; our ability to define, design and release new products and services in a timely manner that meet customer needs; our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel, including key management; our ability to manage our growth and our transition; and our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures.

This list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our subsequent filings, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Investors are urged to review the liquidity, capital resources and going concern disclosures contained in those reports.

The forward-looking statements in this Communication speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, neither FFR nor any other person undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement or financial projection set out herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This Communication is provided for informational purposes only, does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security, and does not constitute investment, tax or legal advice or any investment recommendation, and does not take into account the investment objectives or financial situation of any person. FFR reserves the right to amend or replace the information contained herein, in whole or in part, at any time, and undertakes no obligation to notify any recipient thereof. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. This caution is made under, and these forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by, the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

SOURCE FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc.