New AEO tool reveals the meaningful scale of questions buyers could ask about a brand, challenging an industry practice of assessing visibility using prompt lists that represent only a small fraction of their core markets.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2026) - AI visibility platform Searchable has introduced Prompt Universe, a feature designed to uncover the wider range of questions buyers might ask AI about a brand, its products, competitors, category and buying situations, before determining which prompts are worth tracking.

Searchable's Prompt Universe feature maps the meaningful landscape of questions people ask AI about a brand



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Searchable says answer engine optimization (AEO) faces a "prompt problem": brands may report strong AI visibility scores while relying on a limited and highly synthetic set of prompts. Based on Searchable's experience, businesses that move from other providers can find themselves tracking as little as 2 percent of their relevant prompt coverage, while many larger businesses cover less than 0.3 percent.

"AEO has a prompt problem, which Searchable's Prompt Universe is now solving," said Chris Donnelly, CEO and co-founder of Searchable. "If you're only seeing a small segment of what customers ask about your business's key revenue drivers, how confident can you be in your AI visibility score, and in the optimization decisions you make from it?"

Donnelly added: "Many brands track a few hundred prompts they guessed. Prompt Universe maps the questions buyers could ask AI about your business, often in the tens or hundreds of thousands. Then we narrow that down to the set worth tracking."

Covering the entire buying journey, the feature captures questions ranging from initial research to product comparisons and purchase decisions. It draws on the brand's website, the terminology buyers use within its category, the online platforms where those buyers search, and the follow-up searches AI engines perform when responding to questions in that market. Questions are then categorised by product, audience, competitor, location and situation, giving brands a clearer picture of potential coverage gaps.

To show the breadth of a prompt universe in practice, Searchable conducted independent analyses using the tool across a selection of multi-billion-dollar brands, including a major international airline.

For the airline, the analysis identified more than 115,000 possible prompt permutations, built from 11 topics, 436 subtopics and variables including buyer demographics, routes and fare types. After filtering for questions that buyers would realistically ask about the airline, the analysis produced more than 33,000 prompts for consideration.

Searchable is not suggesting that brands need to track every possible prompt, or simply increase the number they currently monitor. Instead, Prompt Universe aims to change the starting point from "what prompts should we track?" to identifying the gaps in an existing prompt set and determining which prompts offer the most representative and commercially relevant view.

"Every prompt has to earn its place in AI visibility tracking," said Ivan Slobodin, founding AEO product lead at Searchable. "The goal is to give brands a complete view of the opportunity first, then help them build a focused tracking plan around what matters most to the business."

Prompt Universe is currently being rolled out to existing Searchable customers. Businesses that do not already work with Searchable can apply to explore their own version at: https://www.searchable.com/prompt-universe.

About Searchable

Founded in London and New York in late 2025 by British entrepreneur Chris Donnelly alongside co-founders Sam Hogan and Arya Nagabhyru, Searchable is an AI performance platform that helps brands understand, track and improve how they appear across AI search.

Source: Searchable.com

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