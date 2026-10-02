2 October 2026, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Steady Energy Plc shares (ticker: STEADY) will commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to Utilities sector. Steady Energy is the 35th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2026, and it represents the 8th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki this year.

Steady Energy is a Finnish technology company that is developing a small nuclear plant to decarbonise heating globally. Established in 2023, Steady Energy is led by Finnish nuclear technology veterans and builds on five decades of Finland's nuclear energy research and expertise. The company currently has around 75 employees, a combined total of 450 years of nuclear energy experience, and country offices in Sweden and Poland.

"Steady Energy's founding idea is to make nuclear energy as simple as possible: the reactor core heats water, and the water heats the radiators in people's homes. Because our reactor is small and simple, and produces only heat, it can be made profitable for customers without subsidies, whether delivered as a plant or as a Heat-as-a-Service offering. As Finnish and European energy companies replace their fuel-fired boilers, Steady Energy aims to be the most commercially attractive emission-free alternative. Becoming a market leader requires completing product development quickly, and thanks to the listing, the company is now excellently placed to do so," said Tommi Nyman, CEO of Steady Energy.

"We are pleased to welcome Steady Energy to Nasdaq First North Growth Market," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "The company is a strong example of Finnish innovation and expertise being applied to a significant global challenge. Its listing demonstrates how the public markets can support ambitious growth companies in advancing their technology and scaling their business."

Steady Energy has appointed Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy as its Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic.

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