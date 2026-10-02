An international research team has developed a hybrid PV-evaporative cooling system that can simultaneously improve PV electrical efficiency and provide precooled ventilation air. The system combines rear-side evaporative cooling using water-soaked cellulose pads with intermittent water spraying on the front surface of the PV module. "The core novelty of this research lies in introducing an advanced, highly integrated dual-effect cooling framework specifically tailored to overcome the severe thermal-electrical degradation in hyper-arid desert climates like Iraq," corresponding author Deyaa M.N. ...

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