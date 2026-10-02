Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, announced that it is establishing a new infrastructure debt advisory team led by industry veteran, Stewart Robinson, who joins the firm in the London office. In addition, Hugo Muller and Anish Shah have been hired as directors. The team will be fully integrated into the energy, power and infrastructure group and focused on advising infrastructure companies on debt financing and capital raising transactions.

"We are excited to welcome Stewart, Hugo and Anish to the infrastructure group. Their extensive experience across debt advisory, private placements, project bonds and infrastructure financing will enhance the advice we provide to clients across the sector. The addition of this team will further strengthen our integrated offering and allow us to support clients across their capital structure and strategic objectives," said Paul Leece, managing director and global head of infrastructure.

Robinson most recently served as a managing director and EMEA head of debt advisory at Nomura International Ltd. Before joining Nomura, he was a managing director in the power, energy and infrastructure team at Cantor Fitzgerald. He previously served as EMEA head of private placements and project bonds at Societe Generale and held roles in the debt capital markets and structured credit teams at Royal Bank of Canada and Barclays Capital. Robinson holds a master's degree in engineering, economics and management from Oxford University.

"I am thrilled to join Piper Sandler and to be reunited with Paul and the team. Debt advisory and M&A advisory are symbiotic and the addition of debt advisory expertise will broaden the advisory skill set that the firm can offer to clients. The integration of these advisory services and the culture of collaboration will allow us to deliver outstanding results for our clients," said Robinson.

Prior to joining Piper Sandler, Muller and Shah were executive directors in the debt advisory team at Nomura in London. They have over 20 years combined experience in debt financing with a focus on infrastructure and energy sectors. Muller received his bachelor's degree from the University of Bath. Shah received his bachelor's degree from The University of Manchester.

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Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; in the EU through Piper Sandler Europe SAS, an investment firm authorized by the Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution and regulated by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and Aviditi Capital Advisors Europe GmbH, a tied agent of AHP Capital Management GmbH, authorized and regulated by BaFin; and in the Abu Dhabi Global Market through Piper Sandler MENA Ltd., authorized and regulated by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

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Contacts:

Nick Lawler

Tel: 212 891-8954

nick.lawler@psc.com