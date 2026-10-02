Easor Oyj: Easor and GOS Group start cooperation - GOS Group adopts Easor's financial management platform

Easor Plc, Press release, 2 October 2026 at 10:40 EEST

Easor and GOS Group start cooperation - GOS Group adopts Easor's financial management platform

Easor has signed an accounting office partnership agreement with GOS Group. GOS Group, founded in 2015, is a financial management services specialist with offices across Finland in Oulu, Turku, Helsinki, and Tampere. GOS Group has net sales of approximately EUR 7.0 million and employs 70 financial management professionals. GOS's strength lies in combining financial management, predictive reporting, and financing expertise into a comprehensive offering that supports its customers' smooth and efficient financial administration, growth and, when needed, access to financing.

Through this cooperation, GOS Group will adopt Easor's financial management platform as part of its service offering. The aim of the partnership is to combine GOS Group's financial management expert services and Easor's easy-to-use technology into a comprehensive solution that streamlines entrepreneurs' daily financial management and supports the accounting office's efficient customer service.

GOS Group's decision was driven by the ease of use of Easor's platform, the opportunities to further develop customer service, and the partnership model that supports the accounting office's own business and growth.

"We were looking for a solution that is, above all, easy for our customers to use, while at the same time supporting the development and growth of our own operations. With Easor, we were convinced by the entrepreneur-driven user experience and the partnership model, where the accounting office plays a genuinely central role. We believe that this cooperation will enable us to offer our customers an even more seamless financial management entity while enhancing our own operations," says Arttu Kautto, Partner CRO at GOS Group.

For Easor, GOS Group joining the partner network is an important step in building the company's accounting office cooperation.

"We are very pleased to welcome GOS Group to Easor's partner network, which already includes well over 200 accounting offices in Finland. Building a platform that enables the entrepreneur and the accounting office to work together seamlessly is at the core of our strategy. In addition to technology, we want to be a partner that helps accounting offices develop their services, streamline their operations, and grow their business," says Arne Hurme, Country Manager for Finland at Easor.

Easor Plc

For further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Easor Plc

tel. +358 40 7038554

Easor in brief

Easor is a financial management platform company that connects entrepreneurs and accounting firms on a single platform. With Easor, entrepreneurs get easy-to-use tools for the financial management routines of their business operations. For accounting firms, Easor provides tools for efficient business operations and growth opportunities.

Easor serves over 16,000 SME customers and over 400 accounting firm partners. Easor's software has over 60,000 end-users, and more than 10 million invoices are processed through the software annually. Easor operates in Finland, Sweden, Spain and Italy. The company's headquarter is in Oulu. Read more: https://investors.easor.fi/en/