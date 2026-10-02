Germany's Federal Network Operator (Bundesnetzagentur) has approved long-awaited rules for the market integration of electricity storage systems and charging points (MiSpeL). The rules create the conditions for more flexible use of storage systems in the electricity market while preserving eligibility for support for renewable electricity stored in batteries. Bidirectional charging points will generally be treated in the same way as electricity storage systems. Until now, supported renewable electricity and grid electricity generally had to be kept separate in storage systems. Under MiSpeL, storage ...

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