Japan now requires generators, including battery developers, to prove rights to their sites to keep a grid connection, as regulators move to curb capacity hoarding in a battery queue that far outruns the less than 1 GW of grid-scale storage actually connected. Japan's Organization for Cross-regional Coordination of Transmission Operators (OCCTO) now requires generators to prove rights to their project sites to keep grid connection reservations. It is the third measure this year intended to stop low-certainty projects from holding grid capacity in a queue dominated by battery storage. From Oct. ...

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