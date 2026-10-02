A research team in Italy has investigated the effects of agrivoltaic shading on grapevine physiology, yield, fruit composition and biodiversity under the hot, dry conditions of southern Italy. Giuseppe Ferrara, a professor at the University of Bari's Department of Soil, Plant and Food Sciences, told pv magazine that the results point to potentially significant benefits from PV shading in hot and water-limited agricultural environments, but should not be automatically extrapolated to other climates or crops. The researchers compared grapevines grown under different levels of agrivoltaic shading ...

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