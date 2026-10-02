Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE has unveiled a price simulator that measures the impact of battery storage on electricity prices. Freely accessible via Fraunhofer's Energy-Charts.info platform, the tool uses actual buy and sell bids from Germany's daily electricity exchange auction. These day-ahead prices are used to calculate a simulated price with a hypothetical battery fleet. Users can select a battery capacity of 0 GW to 20 GW and a storage duration of two to six hours. Differing market scenarios are also available, including whether power plants with block bids lasting ...

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