A group of researchers from Italy's Mediterranea University of Reggio Calabria and Italian startup AMPS Srl has developed a double-layer PV system for potential use in utility-scale and agrivoltaic projects. "The system superimposes two layers of photovoltaic modules and dynamically manages their orientation to increase energy yield from the same surface area," corresponding author and AMPS founder Cosimo Borrello told pv magazine. "Additional potential lies in optimizing the daily production profile: coordinated management of the two layers could produce a broader output curve, with generation ...

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