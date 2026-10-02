WELLSTAR Presentation Time: 4:00 PM ET in Track 1.

Amir Javidan, CEO of WELLSTAR, will also participate in the Lunch Keynote Panel titled "Will AI Eat Software?" taking place at 12:10 PM ET.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2026) - WELLSTAR Technologies Corp. (TSXV: WSTR) (the "Company" or "WELLSTAR"), a leading provider of digital health solutions for Canadian healthcare providers, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming Cantech Investment Conference on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at the Arcadian Loft in Toronto, Ontario.

WELLSTAR will be represented by its Chief Executive Officer, Amir Javidan, and Chief Financial Officer, Darren Hoegler, who will be delivering an investor presentation and participating in scheduled 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the conference.

WELLSTAR Presentation Time: 4:00 PM ET in Track 1

Date: Thursday, October 8, 2026

Location: Arcadian Loft, 8th floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON

Mr. Javidan will also participate in the Lunch Keynote Panel titled "Will AI Eat Software?" taking place at 12:10 PM ET during the conference, discussing the evolving role of artificial intelligence within the technology and software space.

The Cantech Investment Conference is the premier annual investment conference held in Toronto, bringing together innovative Canadian companies in a range of industries including technology, healthcare, AI, cybersecurity, fintech, and diversified industries. The conference attracts a broad audience of institutional investors and technology-focused retail investors seeking exposure to emerging Canadian investment ideas. For more information on the conference, contact tara@cantechletter.com, or visit https://www.cantechletter.com/conference/.

WELLSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Amir Javidan"

Amir Javidan

Chief Executive Officer and Director

About WELLSTAR Technologies Corp.

WELLSTAR Technologies Corp. (TSXV: WSTR) is a leading healthcare technology company dedicated to reshaping healthcare through digital enablement. The Company provides a comprehensive, holistic solution for healthcare providers across Canada, with over 40% of practitioners currently using its products and services. Its solutions serve primary care and specialist physicians, health systems and public-sector organizations through a complete suite of AI-enabled offerings, including billing and practice management systems, electronic medical record (EMR) systems, digital health applications and digital health network solutions. As a majority-owned subsidiary of WELL Health, WELLSTAR continues to drive innovation and transformation in the Canadian healthcare landscape, reducing administrative burden and empowering providers to deliver better patient outcomes through advanced technology solutions. Learn more at wellstar.health.

Neither the TSX, the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX or TSXV, respectively) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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