Varist Extension Available in the LimaCharlie Marketplace Provides Easy Integration of Real-Time File Scanning and Analysis

LimaCharlie and Varist have forged an alliance to bring real-time AI-scale detection of known and unknown malware threats to customers via the LimaCharlie Marketplace. Managed security service providers (MSSPs) and enterprises that use the LimaCharlie Agentic SecOps Workspace to build their security stacks can integrate Varist's Hybrid Detection Engine as an extension and begin scanning and analyzing malware threats within minutes.

"We're already detecting AI that's able to generate or alter malware to evade detection," says Siggi Petursson, Chief Product Officer (CPO) at Varist. "Together, Varist and LimaCharlie equip security teams to scan every file at any scale and to find never-before-seen threats as quickly as AI can generate them."

The LimaCharlie Agentic SecOps Workspace delivers essential tools for cloud-based security, empowering teams to design and optimize operations without building systems from the ground up. Varist provides AI-scale malware detection that combines hyperscale file scanning and real-time analysis to rate Zero-Day threats. Together, these best-in-class solutions enable:

Hyperscale scanning of ~500 files per second

Evaluation of Zero-Days 1,000X faster than sandboxing

Reduced operations costs with just 0.001% false positives rates

"Our alliance with Varist lets us extend world-class detection to new and existing customers so they can build scalable, end-to-end security solutions that evolve to keep pace with threats," says Maxime Lamothe-Brassard, founder and CEO at LimaCharlie. "The Varist engine simulates and predicts the behavior of novel threats creating a unique and powerful advantage in the race to defend against AI."

How It Works

Subscribers can visit the LimaCharlie Marketplace to download the Varist extension at https://app.limacharlie.io/add-ons/extension-detail/ext-varist and use the LimaCharlie interface to trigger file scans on endpoints.

About LimaCharlie

LimaCharlie is a cloud-native Agentic SecOps Workspace where AI agents operate security infrastructure directly. Founded in 2018, LimaCharlie provides complete API coverage across detection, response, automation, and telemetry, with multi-tenant architecture designed for MSSPs and MDR providers managing thousands of unique client environments. www.limacharlie.io.

About Varist

Varist technology protects more than 5B mailboxes worldwide. Headquartered in Iceland, Varist's hyperscale malware detection solutions combine heuristics and real-time dynamic behavioral analysis for AI-scale detection of known and unknown threats. www.varist.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261001261957/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations Contact:

Liza Kurtz

liza@varist.com