The Danish parliament has adopted an emergency plan for connections to its electricity grid. According to details published by Denmark's Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities, the emergency plan replaces a current first-come, first-served principle for grid connections with a new model that gives state-owned transmission system operator Energinet and Denmark's other grid companies opportunity to prioritize who gets access to the limited space in the electricity grid. The new model sets out four priority categories for grid connections, with connections for critical societal functions, new ...

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