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WKN: A1JWVX | ISIN: US30303M1027 | Ticker-Symbol: FB2A
Tradegate
02.10.26 | 13:39
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.10.2026 12:46 Uhr
193 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Workable Launches Native WhatsApp Integration, Helping Recruiters Reach Candidates Where They Actually Respond

BOSTON, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workable, the leading recruiting and HR software platform for growing businesses, announced native WhatsApp integration, a new capability that lets recruiters send and receive WhatsApp messages with candidates directly from within Workable. Every conversation is stored automatically alongside the candidate's emails, notes, and evaluations, giving hiring teams one record of every interaction instead of a thread trapped in a separate app.

In markets where Workable is growing fastest, including Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa, and parts of Southern Europe, WhatsApp is a primary communication channel for many candidates.

With native WhatsApp integration, recruiters can message candidates directly from the candidate record, with no separate app, browser extension, or manual copy-paste required. Every message thread is saved automatically alongside the rest of the candidate's history, so anyone on the hiring team can pick up the conversation with full context.

"In the markets where we're growing fastest, WhatsApp isn't a nice-to-have channel, it's the channel," said Chryssa Takou, Partnerships Manager at Workable. "Recruiters were already having these conversations on WhatsApp, just outside the system meant to track them. We built this integration so that wherever the conversation happens, it stays part of the candidate's record."

Native WhatsApp integration is available now to Workable customers as a paid add-on and can be enabled from account settings.

At a Glance

What it does: Send and receive WhatsApp messages with candidates from inside the candidate record.

Where conversations live: Saved automatically alongside emails, notes, and evaluations.

Built for: Teams hiring in WhatsApp-dominant markets, including LATAM, MENA, and Southern Europe.

Availability: Available now as a paid add-on to any Workable subscription.

For more information, visit workable.com/workable-ai.

About Workable

Workable is a talent management platform for an agentic world. More than 35,000 companies useWorkable to source, hire, onboard, and manage their people. TheWorkable platform combines a full-featured applicant tracking system, HR information system, and AI-powered recruiting capabilities, including the Workable Agent, in a single integrated product.

Press contact:
Brendan Jeannetti
brendan.jeannetti@workable.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a82f3873-c746-4f6e-90a7-b59ac4e11b35


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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