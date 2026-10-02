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AE

WKN: A3D8PV | ISIN: CA01169F1018 | Ticker-Symbol: V7F
Tradegate
01.10.26 | 13:43
0,024 Euro
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ACCESS Newswire
02.10.2026 13:02 Uhr
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Alaska Energy Metals Corp.: Alaska Energy Metals Appoints Independent Director, Thomas Benson

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2026 / Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (TSXV:AEMC)(OTCQB:AKEMF) ("Alaska Energy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. Thomas Benson as an independent Director of the Company.

Gregory Besicher, President and CEO, stated: "Dr. Benson has deep technical geological strength and mineral exploration expertise. I welcome the input that he will have as we work together to grow the Company."

Dr. Benson commented: "Exploration in the modern era requires a combination of classic field techniques with fundamental geoscience and machine learning methods, the approach I developed at Thacker Pass and other lithium deposits globally. I look forward to working with Greg and the team to bring it to Nikolai and overlooked critical mineral belts."

About Dr. Thomas Benson

Dr. Benson is an internationally recognized lithium exploration leader. As Vice President of Global Exploration at Lithium Argentina AG, and previously in the same role at Lithium Americas Corp., he led exploration and resource development on the Thacker Pass Project (Nevada, USA) - now the largest NI 43-101 compliant lithium resource and reserve in the world - and on the Caucharí-Olaroz and Pozuelos-Pastos Grandes brine systems in Argentina, both of which rank among the largest lithium resources globally and are in production and development, respectively.

Having served as Geological Advisor to Lithium Africa since 2023 Dr. Benson joined the Lithium Africa Board in April 2026, contributing to project identification, acquisition, and exploration strategy across the Company's African portfolio. In June of 2026 Dr. Benson was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Lithium Africa.

Dr. Benson holds a Ph.D. from Stanford University focused on volcanology and lithium systems, and a Bachelor's degree in geology from Harvard University. He has held research affiliations with MIT, Columbia University, and the Iceland Geological Survey as a Fulbright Scholar, has published in Nature and Science, and in 2025 served as Editor for two special issues of Economic Geology focused on lithium deposits.

Restricted Share Unit ("RSU") Grant

In connection with his appointment as Director, Dr. Benson will be granted 500,000 RSUs of the Company, subject to the Company obtaining disinterested shareholder approval at AEMC'a next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") to be held in 2027 and acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

RSU Expiration Extension

The Company proposes to extend the vesting and expiry dates of an aggregate 6,400,000 restricted share units (the "2024 RSUs") granted to certain directors of the Company (the "Insider Recipients") under the Company's restricted share unit plan (the "RSU Plan") dated for reference June 14, 2024, with an effective grant date of October 4, 2024 (the "Grant Date"). The 2024 RSUs are to be vested on October 4, 2026 (the "Vesting Date") and exercisable on or before the expiry date of October 4, 2026 (the "Expiry Date").

The Company proposes to extend (i) the Vesting Date of the 2024 RSUs to January 1, 2027; and (ii) the Expiry Date of the 2024 RSUs to October 4, 2027, being three (3) years from the Grant Date. The extension of the Vesting Date and the Expiry Date of the 2024 RSUs granted to the Insider Recipients are subject to the approval from disinterested shareholders at the Company's next AGM and the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT ALASKA ENERGY METALS

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (AEMC) is an Alaska-based corporation with offices in Anchorage and Vancouver working to sustainably deliver the critical materials needed for national security and a bright energy future, while generating superior returns for shareholders.

AEMC is focused on delineating and developing the large-scale, bulk tonnage, polymetallic Nikolai Project Eureka deposit containing nickel, copper, cobalt, chromium, iron, platinum, palladium, and gold. Located in Interior Alaska near existing transportation and power infrastructure, its flagship project, Nikolai, is well-situated to become a significant domestic source of strategic metals for North America. AEMC also holds a secondary project in western Quebec; the Angliers - Belleterre project. Today, material sourcing demands excellence in environmental performance, technological innovation, carbon mitigation and the responsible management of human and financial capital. AEMC works every day to earn and maintain the respect and confidence of the public and believes that ESG performance is measured by action and led from the top.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Gregory Beischer"
Gregory Beischer, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Gregory A. Beischer, President & CEO
Toll-Free: 877-217-8978 | Local: 604-609-7149

Some statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation), including, without limitation, that the Company will grant RSUs to Dr. Benson. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements do not guarantee future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include but are not limited to uncertainty relating to the estimation of mineral resources, regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If the Company updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: Alaska Energy Metals Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/alaska-energy-metals-appoints-independent-director-thomas-benson-1230235

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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