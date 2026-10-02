SIAD Group has inaugurated a 2 MW proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer for renewable hydrogen production at its IGAT plant in Pignataro Maggiore, near Caserta, southern Italy. The facility, which specializes in the production of nitrogen, oxygen and argon, will use the electrolyzer to produce renewable hydrogen, which will then be compressed to pressures of up to 500 bar for distribution to industrial customers. "The plant is powered exclusively by a photovoltaic field with a capacity of 2.37 MW and a battery storage system with a capacity of 1 MW," said the Bergamo-based chemical and engineering ...

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