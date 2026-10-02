Hyperscale Data Inc.: Hyperscale Data Exploring Strategic Alternatives for its askROI Subsidiary

Potential Transactions Could Include Sale, Strategic Partnership or Divestiture to Further Develop askROI and its AI Business

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), an artificial intelligence ("AI") data center company ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today announced that it is considering a variety of options involving its askROI, Inc. ("askROI") subsidiary. In considering its options, the Company has engaged in preliminary discussions about a potential sale of askROI and its AI business or a strategic partnership. Hyperscale Data may also consider a divestiture if it believes such a strategy could benefit askROI and the Hyperscale Data stockholders.

askROI's flagship product is an AI platform (the "Platform") designed to help users research, create, analyze, and automate work from a single experience. The Platform brings together AI models with web research, file and data analysis, content creation, automation, and integrations with third-party tools and services. Users can create documents, presentations, spreadsheets, images and other digital content, conduct research, work with files and data, and build automated workflows using the Platform. The Platform is available on the web and through mobile applications for iOS and Android.

The discussions are currently focused on the possibility of combining askROI with a broader technology business to support continued product development, commercialization and distribution. The strategic opportunities would involve synergies with partners in the AI, blockchain infrastructure and software development industries. As part of these discussions, the Company is evaluating transactions that could include equity consideration, which would allow Hyperscale Data to retain an ownership interest in the combined business and participate in its potential upside. Any discussions or considerations remain preliminary, and no assurances can be given that any definitive terms will be agreed upon or result in any transaction.

Milton "Todd" Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data, said, "Our vision for askROI extends beyond a standalone AI product. We see the potential to combine askROI with complementary software development capabilities in a technology business positioned to pursue opportunities across AI and blockchain. A broader development organization could help advance and commercialize askROI while building applications and infrastructure for markets where AI, digital assets and traditional finance increasingly intersect."

Mr. Ault continued, "As we focus on our Michigan AI data center opportunity, we are also pursuing ways to position our other businesses for growth and make their value more identifiable to Hyperscale Data and its stockholders. Any potential transaction could provide askROI with additional resources to further is development and future growth and allow management to focus on other priorities."

The Company has not determined whether these discussions will result in a transaction. Any transaction would be subject to further negotiation, due diligence, execution of definitive agreements and applicable corporate and regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that an agreement will be reached or that if an agreement is reached, that any transaction would ultimately be consummated.

For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Another of Hyperscale Data's wholly owned subsidiaries, Ault Capital Group, Inc. ("ACG"), is a hybrid private equity firm and operating company that acquires, finances, builds and actively manages businesses across financial services, digital assets, industrial services, hospitality, defense technologies and other sectors.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in 2027. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets and the third wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, Omnipresent Robotics, LLC. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through Ault Lending, LLC, a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be shareholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata.com.

SOURCE Hyperscale Data Inc.