Nova Capital Management USA LLC: Nova Capital Management Acquires BMP Group of Companies and RB Medical from Andrew Industries

London and Chicago, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova Capital Management ("Nova"), a private equity firm focused on acquiring and growing industrial and specialized manufacturing businesses, today announced the acquisition of the BMP Group of companies and RB Medical from Andrew Industries. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The BMP Group is a global manufacturer of industrial consumable components and sub-assemblies serving a range of industrial and specialty applications, including office automation, filtration, automotive, domestic appliances, sustainable tree protection and renewable energy markets. RB Medical is a specialized healthcare products business serving the UK medical sector.

The acquired businesses operate across multiple international locations and have developed longstanding customer relationships, deep technical expertise and strong reputations for quality, innovation and operational reliability.

David Williamson, Founder and Managing Partner of Nova, said:

"We are delighted to welcome the BMP Group and RB Medical into the Nova Capital portfolio. These are excellent businesses with strong technical capabilities, highly respected customer relationships and talented management teams who have built impressive foundations over many years.

We believe there is significant opportunity to build upon those foundations through continued investment, operational improvement, product innovation and long-term growth."

Omiros Millas, Partner at Nova, added:

"A key attraction for us is the quality of the businesses and the people behind them. Our approach will be to work closely with the existing management teams, preserving the capabilities and customer relationships that have made these companies successful, while bringing additional resources, investment and focus to help them achieve their full potential. We see opportunities both within the individual businesses and through greater collaboration across the group."

Omiros Millas and Carl Francis, Nova Operating Partner, will jointly be responsible for the BMP Group and RB Medical on behalf of Nova. They will work closely with the individual management teams on strategy, performance, investment and the development of the businesses, combining Nova's investment and operational capabilities with the experience of the existing leadership teams.

Mark Bennett, CEO of Andrew Industries, said:

"The BMP companies and RB Medical have been important parts of Andrew Industries, and we are proud of what the teams have accomplished. We believe Nova Capital is the right long-term owner to support the businesses in their next phase of development and growth.

Nova brings operational expertise, investment capability and a strong partnership approach that will help the businesses continue evolving in an exciting and positive direction for employees, customers and stakeholders alike."

The businesses will continue operating under their existing management structures, with Nova providing additional strategic, financial and operational support.

The transaction marks another step in Nova's strategy of investing in specialized industrial and manufacturing businesses with strong market positions, technical differentiation and long-term growth potential.

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About Nova Capital Management

Nova Capital Management is an international private equity firm focused on acquiring and growing industrial, manufacturing and business services companies. Nova partners closely with management teams to support operational excellence, long-term value creation and sustainable growth. Since its foundation in 2002, Nova has invested in more than 75 businesses in transactions with a value of over £2 billion.

About Andrew Industries

Andrew Industries Limited is a privately owned multinational manufacturing group founded in 1894. The Group's head office is based in Lancashire, UK, and its remaining businesses are focused on manufacturing and distributing technical nonwoven materials and nonwoven felts and ancillary products for industrial laundry processes.

Advisors on the Transaction

Nova was advised by Dentons and Cooper Parry on legal matters, Grant Thornton on financial and tax, and Fellwood Advisory on debt structuring.

The shareholders of Andrew Industries were advised on the transaction by KPMG Corporate Finance, with DLA Piper acting as legal adviser.

Surinderpal Matharu, KPMG Head of UK Diversified Industrials M&A, said: "We are delighted to have advised the shareholders of Andrew Industries on the transaction. Nova represents an excellent home for BMP and RB Medical, and we wish the management teams and employees every success in their next phase of growth."

Media Contacts:

For Nova Capital Management: For Andrew Industries: Carl D Francis, Nova Operating Partner

c.francis@nova-cap.com

or

Omiros Millas, Nova Partner

o.millas@nova-cap.com Mark Bennett, Group CEO

mrb@andrew-group.com

Carl Francis Nova Capital Management USA LLC c.francis@nova-cap.com