Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2026) - The Healthspan Action Coalition (HSAC) today announced a strategic international collaboration with a coalition of prominent Italian organizations, including Fondazione Bicocca, Italian Sources for Healthspan and Saturnia Healthy Longevity, Palazzo Fiuggi, Columbus Clinic Center, Tennis & Friends, Women Economic Forum Italy, BrainCircle Italy, AEON Foundation, and The Cure Alliance (Italy Healthspan Initiative), to advance scientific innovation, public understanding, policy engagement, and practical action aimed at extending healthy human life.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

HSAC is partnering with leading Italian health, science, academic and civic organizations to advance healthy aging and longevity through research collaboration, prevention, education and policy engagement. The Italy-U.S. initiative will be formally announced at the Translational Longevity Summit in Boston, October 7-11.

HSAC and a coalition of prominent Italian organizations are launching a cross-border initiative focused on extending healthy human life. The collaboration will connect scientists, clinicians, universities, foundations, policymakers and advocates to accelerate preventive health, regenerative medicine and longevity science.

A new Italy-U.S. healthspan alliance is bringing together HSAC and leading Italian organizations to turn advances in longevity science into practical action. The initiative emphasizes earlier prevention, international scientific cooperation, public education and policies designed to help people remain healthier as they age.

Click image above to view full announcement.

About The Healthspan Action Coalition

The Healthspan Action Coalition is a nonprofit, cross-sector coalition advancing "Healthspan for All": More years of health, independence and dignity for all people through science, policy, patient advocacy and collaboration. Visit healtspanaction.org and translationallongevity.com to learn more about the Translational Longevity Summit 2026.

Source: Newsworthy.ai

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317051