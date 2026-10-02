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SA

WKN: A3EWDB | ISIN: FI4000552500 | Ticker-Symbol: SMP0
Tradegate
02.10.26 | 12:46
8,788 Euro
-0,61 % -0,054
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,7868,79015:05
8,7868,79215:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.10.2026 13:34 Uhr
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Svensson)

Sampo plc, managers' transactions, 2 October 2026 at 2:30 pm EEST

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Svensson)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with terms and conditions of the long-term incentive scheme 2020:1/2.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Klas Svensson
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 175071/9/6
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-09-30
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000552500
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5,527 Unit price: 8.7456 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 5,527 Volume weighted average price: 8.7456 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-10-01
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000552500
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5,498 Unit price: 8.7915 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 5,498 Volume weighted average price: 8.7915 EUR
____________________________________________


In total, all acquisitions reported above are 11,025 shares.

SAMPO PLC

Mirko Hurmerinta
Interim Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.