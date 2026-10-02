From ESS News Revolta AG has secured funding from the German state of Hesse under the ERDF for its "Highly Efficient AC Salt Battery" project, through which it is developing a sodium-ion alternating current (AC) battery for residential use. It said the system is designed to connect directly to the grid, charging when power prices and grid fees are low and feeding electricity back when prices are higher. It is aimed at smaller rental apartments without their own PV systems, which have had limited options for battery storage, and uses sodium-ion cells that require no lithium or cobalt. Hesse's ...

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