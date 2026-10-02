Spain's first pre-commercial marine solar demonstrator has entered the testing phase at the Port of Valencia. Developed by BlueNewables in collaboration with Naturgy, the 1 MW installation will be used to assess the performance of floating PV technology under real marine conditions, including its operation and maintenance requirements and integration into port infrastructure. The demonstrator comprises two 500 kW PV-bos platforms built at the San Enrique shipyard in Vigo. The first platform was launched at the shipyard in May, before arriving at the Port of Valencia for testing. The units, named ...

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